Man booked under POCSO Act attempts to end life in Kancheepuram

February 12, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 65-year-old, who tried to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl near Uthiramerur, was admitted to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital after he tried to end his life on Sunday. The Magaral police have filed a case under the POCSO Act and are investigating.

A senior police officer said Vengappan, a resident of Aadhavakkam village, near Uthiramerur, had gone to attend the funeral of his relative in Pulivakkam village. During the funeral, he consumed liquor and misbehaved with the victim. He fled after the girl raised an alarm.

The villagers informed the police. Based on the direction of Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrasekar, the police filed a case under the POCSO Act. Learning of this, the accused attempted end his life, the police said.

Later, the villagers rescued the accused and admitted him to the Uthiramerur Government Hospital from where he was shifted to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for further treatment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)