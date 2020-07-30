Man booked for abusive tweets

CHENNAI

30 July 2020 00:11 IST

The Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked Kishore K. Swamy for posting abusive comments on a woman journalist.

The police said he had been posting abusive comments about women journalists and media organisations for a few years. He was arrested by CCB in October last following a complaint from Tamilnadu Women Journalists’ Forum but was released by a court the same day.

Now, he has been booked on a complaint from a woman journalist. She submitted a series of abusive tweets posted by him to the police. and said: "All the comments are abusive and gave me mental agony. They crippled my daily activities and I couldn't focus on my work."

Police booked him under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354(D)(Stalking) and section 4 of Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Sources said the police team let him off after serving a notice under Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code asking him to appear before the investigation officer.