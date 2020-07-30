Chennai

Man booked for abusive tweets

The Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked Kishore K. Swamy for posting abusive comments on a woman journalist.

The police said he had been posting abusive comments about women journalists and media organisations for a few years. He was arrested by CCB in October last following a complaint from Tamilnadu Women Journalists’ Forum but was released by a court the same day.

Now, he has been booked on a complaint from a woman journalist. She submitted a series of abusive tweets posted by him to the police. and said: "All the comments are abusive and gave me mental agony. They crippled my daily activities and I couldn't focus on my work."

Police booked him under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354(D)(Stalking) and section 4 of Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Sources said the police team let him off after serving a notice under Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code asking him to appear before the investigation officer.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 12:37:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-booked-for-abusive-tweets/article32226031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY