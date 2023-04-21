Man beats wife to death in spat over food

April 21, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ponneri police have arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death when there was delay on her part in serving food to him.

The suspect was identified as Ravi, 65, a daily wage worker in Vanchivakkam village near Ponneri and the victim is Jothi, 50.

The police said on Thursday night, he asked his wife to bring food and fish gravy. They had a quarrel as she delayed bringing the food. In a fit of anger, he hit her using an iron rod. She was injured on her head and fainted. On hearing the commotion, their sons who were on the first floor of the house came down and rushed the woman to Government General Hospital, Ponneri, where the doctors declared her as brought dead.

The police arrested Ravi on charge of murder and remanded him in judicial custody. The police said the suspect frequently quarrelled with his wife.

