Man beaten to death, three arrested

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 19:04 IST

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by three men in Avadi as he delayed repayment of ₹10,000 to one of them.

The victim has been identified as M. Manoj, a tractor driver and resident of Gowripettai near Avadi.

Manoj borrowed ₹10,000 from his friend G. Prabhu, 33, of Pudhu Nagar, who is a water lorry driver, about six months ago and failed to repay the same. Prabhu demanded the money immediately. According to the police, Manoj allegedly threatened to kill Prabhu last week. Prabhu, along with his associates, went to the parking space on Friday morning. They picked arguments with Manoj and indiscriminately attacked him with an iron rod and fled the spot, said the police.

Manoj was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Based on a complaint, the Avadi police arrested Prabhu, P. Sathish, 26, of Kamarajar Nagar and S. Francis, 24, of Pattabiram.