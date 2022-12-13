  1. EPaper
Man beaten to death over monetary dispute

December 13, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man died due to injuries that he sustained after his friend allegedly beat him with a log. The police identified the accused as Kaliyaperumal, 54, a security guard at an apartment complex at Vadapalani, and the victim as Karthikeyan, a Siddha practitioner. The police said Kaliyaperumal gave ₹50,000 to Karthikeyan for safekeeping. On Saturday, when he asked for ₹5,000 from the amount, Karthikeyan refused to give it to him. In a fit of anger, Kaliyaperumal attacked Karthikeyan with a log, severely injuring him. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later, Karthikeyan was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

