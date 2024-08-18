GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man beaten to death near Periyapalayam

Published - August 18, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man was beaten to death following a drunken brawl in Kosavanpettai village near Periyapalayam on Friday. 

The victim has been identified as Murugavel, 34, and the suspect as Nagaraj, 44. Both were daily wagers from the same village. On Friday night, they quarrelled over a frivolous issue while consuming liquor. Nagaraj beat Murugavel with a wooden log indiscriminately which resulted in his death on the spot.

On receiving the information, Periyapalayam Police reached the spot and sent the body to Government Hospital, Tiruvallur for post-mortem. The police arrested Nagaraj and remanded him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.