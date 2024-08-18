Man beaten to death near Periyapalayam

A 34-year-old man was beaten to death following a drunken brawl in Kosavanpettai village near Periyapalayam on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Murugavel, 34, and the suspect as Nagaraj, 44. Both were daily wagers from the same village. On Friday night, they quarrelled over a frivolous issue while consuming liquor. Nagaraj beat Murugavel with a wooden log indiscriminately which resulted in his death on the spot.

On receiving the information, Periyapalayam Police reached the spot and sent the body to Government Hospital, Tiruvallur for post-mortem. The police arrested Nagaraj and remanded him.