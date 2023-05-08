Man beaten to death in a drunken brawl at Karapakkam 

May 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 34-year-old habitual offender was beaten to death by his associates during a drunken brawl at Karapakkam near Sholinganallur on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Nithya, alias Pallu Nithya, 34, of Karapakkam. He had several criminal cases against him in Kannagi Nagar police station. He was found critically injured on a plot. Following information from the public, the police took him to the Government Royapettah Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

When the police interrogated one of the suspects, they learnt that Nithya was invited to a party where he was assaulted with cricket bats because of previous enmity. The assailants fled the spot leaving him in a pool of blood.