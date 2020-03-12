Man awarded death sentence

The Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death on charges of murdering his mother, wife and two children in Pammal in 2017.

According to the police, in December 2017, driven by debts M. Damodaran alias Prakash, 42, a textile businessman, killed his wife Deepa, 36, two children Roshan, 8, and Meenakshi, 6, and his mother Saraswathi, 68. Though he attempted to end his life, he was saved and admitted to a hospital.

“When he conveyed his decision to end their lives, his wife told him not to do so and that they could tide over the crisis. However he slit their throats with a knife and then attempted to end his life, but in vain. He was rushed to the government hospital for treatment,” said a police officer. The Sankar Nagar police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem. “A total of 27 witnesses were questioned by the Chengalpattu Mahila Court. C. Seethalakshmi was public prosecutor,” said Mohammed Barakathullah, Sankar Nagar inspector. On Wednesday Judge P. Velmurugan sentenced him to death. “The date will be announced later,” said Mr. Barakathullah.

People in need of help to overcome suicidal tendencies can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104 or Chennai-based suicide prevention centre Sneha on 044 - 24640050.