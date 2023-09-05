HamberMenu
Man attacks client’s wife over pending dues, arrested

September 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Saidapet police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into the house of a businessman in CIT Nagar, Saidapet, and attacking his wife over a monetary dispute.

The police said Syed Tahir, who was hired by Tarun Raj, a businessman, for work in his flat at CIT Nagar. After a few days, Tahir called up Mr. Raj and demanded payment. As Mr. Raj was away, Tahir barged into the flat and picked an argument with Mr. Raj’s wife Sivatharini. During the argument, he whipped a small knife and slashed her neck. When Ms. Sivatharini raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to her rescue, Tahir allegedly injured himself and ran out with a bleeding injury. The police took him to the Government Royapettah Hospital. He got stitches on his neck. Later, he was arrested for attempt to murder and admitted in Prisoners’ Ward.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sivathrini was admitted in a private hospital and is unable to speak.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

