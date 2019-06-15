Man assaults woman at Chetpet railway station in Chennai, jumps before train

In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally attacked by her acquaintance following a heated argument at the Chetpet railway station on Friday night.

The suspect, who slashed the woman’s throat and stabbed her, tried to commit suicide by jumping before a train. Both suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to different hospitals, where their condition was said to be stable.

According to police sources, the suspect came with a lethal weapon to attack the woman.

A Railway Protection Force constable on duty at the station saw the duo in a heated argument. As a suburban train was entering the station, the suspect Surendran, 27, slashed the throat of Thenmozhi, 26, both belonging to Erode, and stabbed her with a sharp edged weapon.

Even before the police could apprehend him, the suspect jumped before the moving train and suffered a head injury. An ambulance was called in to shift the woman to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Surendran, who was presumed dead, was put in the same train.

However, he gained consciousness near Egmore.

A team of doctors gave first aid to him before he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The motive of the attack is being investigated. While Thenmozhi is an employee at the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Society in Chetpet, the profession and antecedents of Surendran was not clear, the sources said.

Investigators suspect that the suspect Surendran was stalking the woman as she went to work and home in Chetpet.

The attack took place in full public view in the busy Chetpet railway station. There was no Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed on the Chetpet railway station premises though it was proposed three years ago when techie Swathi was killed on June 24, 2016, at the Nungambakkam railway station.

Senior Divisional Security, RPF, Santosh N. Chandran, Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police, Rohit Nathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, Rajendran inspected the scene of crime. The weapon used to commit the offence was recovered.

After Swathi’s murder, which triggered public anger over the safety of women on railway premises, the RPF even proposed to develop a mobile application named after her to enable women send SOS to security agencies in the event of an exigency.