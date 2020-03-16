Man arrestedfor theft

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 04:35 IST

The police have arrested a man for stealing gem stones worth ₹10 lakh from a Sri Lankan national recently.

Suber Mohammed, 33, recently got acquainted with Mohammed Mushmil, 42, from Sri Lanka. On February 26, Mushmil was staying in a lodge and trying to sell the gem stones.

Suber, along with three aides, entered the room and attacked him. They then fled with the stones.

Advertising

Advertising