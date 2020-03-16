Chennai

Man arrestedfor theft

The police have arrested a man for stealing gem stones worth ₹10 lakh from a Sri Lankan national recently.

Suber Mohammed, 33, recently got acquainted with Mohammed Mushmil, 42, from Sri Lanka. On February 26, Mushmil was staying in a lodge and trying to sell the gem stones.

Suber, along with three aides, entered the room and attacked him. They then fled with the stones.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 4:36:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-arrestedfor-theft/article31078732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY