Man arrested with fake appointment orders

The Nungambakkam Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man who was in possession of fake appointment orders and roaming in a ‘suspicious manner’ on the School Education Directorate premises.

Police said Shankar, a staff of School Education Directorate, alerted the police that a man was caught roaming inside the campus in a suspicious manner.

He was also found possessing fake appointment orders as if they were issued by the School Education Department.

Job aspirants cheated

The man was identified as S.Rajendran, 30, of B.V. Koil Street. He was running a photocopy shop in Teynampet.

He had cheated several job aspirants by giving them fake appointment orders after receiving money from them. He was remanded in judicial custody.