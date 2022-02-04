Chennai

Man arrested under POCSO Act

A 30-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO Act for raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly in Poonamallee in the city

According to police sources, Nishanthini, District Child Welfare Protection Officer, has lodged a complaint alleging that a minor girl aged 16 was sexually assaulted several times by her uncle.

Following her complaint, a case was booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC.

Poonamalee Inspector investigated the case and arrested D. Manikandan. He was produced before the Mahila Court, Tiruvallur and remanded in judicial custody.


