Man arrested under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

02 January 2022 19:44 IST

The Royapuram All Women Police on Sunday arrested Venkatesan, a daily wage labourer, under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.

The accused, a resident of Singara Velar Street, Kasimedu, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A police official said a girl missing complaint was filed by the parents of the victim on December 28. A police team on investigation found that the accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, had taken the girl to Vellore and sexually assaulted her. Fearing that he would be arrested, the accused left the girl at his friend’s house and was reported to be absconding.

The police team rescued the girl and later arrested the accused.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098).