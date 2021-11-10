Man arrested under POCSO Act for attempting to harass a child

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 12:12 IST

The Chennai City Police has arrested a 49-year-old person under POCSO Act for attempting to sexually harass a nine-year-old girl recently. The accused has been identified as M. Siva Adithya, a resident of Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street in Adyar.

A senior official of the City Police said a complaint was filed by the mother of a nine-year-old girl in the Teynampet Police Station last month against the accused who is a relative of the girl for showing her obscene videos several times and also attempting to sexually harass her.

Based on the complaint, the Teynampet Police filed a case and after investigation arrested the accused. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

The accused was arrested under Section 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code and Section 9M (Aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years) read with 10 and 12 of POCSO Act.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.