Man arrested setting fire to MTC bus near New Washermenpet

April 14, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was arrested for setting fire to a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus near New Washermenpet on Saturday. 

The police said S. Vasanthkumar of Tondiarpet was an MTC bus driver. On Saturday, he was driving a bus between Thiruvanmiyur and Toll Gate. When the vehicle was parked at the Toll Gate bus terminus, Mr. Vasanthkumar noticed the bus’ back portion was on fire. He also saw a person fleeing the spot. The staff at the terminus caught this person and handed him over to the New Washermenpet police.

Based on the investigation, the police identified the suspect as R. Rajkumar, who had a printing press at a property belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Mint Street. He had not paid the rent and was evicted. In an act of revenge, he set fire to the bus. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

