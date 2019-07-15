Chennai

Man arrested on kidnap charge

The city police have arrested at Red Hills a history-sheeter who threatened to kidnap a businessman for a ransom.

According to the police, Maqbool Basha, a resident of Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, was doing poultry business. He received a call from a history-sheeter, Imran, last week, demanding a ransom.

The history-sheeter threatened to kidnap and kill the businessman if he sought police help.

The businessman complained Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

