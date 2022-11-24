Man arrested on charge of stealing 11 soveriegns of jewellery in Karapakkam

November 24, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Maduravoyal police arrested a 31-year-old man on charge of stealing 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house in Karapakkam on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Natarajan, a resident of Dharmaraja Nagar in Karapakkam, filed a complaint stating that 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from his on the night of November 15 when he forgot to lock the ground floor of his house.

The Maduravoyal police, based on his complaint and on verifying the surveillance camera footage, identified the accused as S. Suresh of Alapakkam and arrested him. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and handed it over to Mr. Natarajan. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.