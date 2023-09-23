ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering his wife

September 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Semmanchery police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife on Friday night. 

The victim had been identified as M. Punniyavathi, 46, from Gandhi Nagar in Sholinganallur who was a conservancy worker. Her husband Muthu, 50, is a daily wage worker. The police said the couple had frequent quarrels as he had suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair since she works at night as a conservancy worker. 

In the midst of the argument, Muthu pulled a kitchen knife and attempted to stab Punniyavathi. Their daughter Lakshmi intervened and sustained injury on her hand. Muthu allegedly stabbed Punniyavathi and fled the house, said the police.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

