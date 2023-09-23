Man arrested on charge of murdering his wife

September 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Semmanchery police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife on Friday night.

The victim had been identified as M. Punniyavathi, 46, from Gandhi Nagar in Sholinganallur who was a conservancy worker. Her husband Muthu, 50, is a daily wage worker. The police said the couple had frequent quarrels as he had suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair since she works at night as a conservancy worker.

In the midst of the argument, Muthu pulled a kitchen knife and attempted to stab Punniyavathi. Their daughter Lakshmi intervened and sustained injury on her hand. Muthu allegedly stabbed Punniyavathi and fled the house, said the police.