Man arrested on charge of murdering his wife 

March 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The New Washermenpet police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife during a domestic quarrel.

The arrested man has been identified as Prem Kumar of Sivakami Nagar, an autorickshaw driver. His wife Gomathi was under treatment for renal failure.

On March 21, Prem Kumar slapped his wife Gomathi hard during a quarrel. She developed swelling and was admitted to a hospital where she died on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the police arrested Prem Kumar and remanded him in judicial custody.

