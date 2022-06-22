Man arrested on charge of murdering his wife

At first, he informed the police that she died after suffering seizure

The R.K. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife and giving wrong information to the police that she died after an episode of seizure. The police said the accused was identified as Shahul Hameed, 30. He and Afreen Roshiya, 20, were married two years ago and the couple have a two-year-old daughter. Last Friday, he rushed her to a private hospital and informed the doctor that his wife suffered a seizure and fainted. The doctors in the hospital said she was dead before arrival and informed the police about it. Her mother lodged a complaint alleging foul play in the death. On her complaint, the police took up the investigation and the post-mortem report revealed that the woman had strangulation marks on her neck. During interrogation, Hameed reportedly revealed that he had frequent quarrels with his wife over dowry. When the quarrel intensified, he strangulated her to death.



