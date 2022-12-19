Man arrested on charge of murdering his wife during domestic quarrel

December 19, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 48-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband who was angry that she admitted him to a de-addiction centre.

The accused was identified as Velayutham, 55, a daily wage worker at Soorapattu, Ambattur. Since he was an alcoholic, his wife Revathi admitted him to a de-addiction centre near Ambattur six months ago. He returned home two months ago after being discharged from the centre. On Sunday night, he came home drunk and picked a quarrel with Ms. Revathi, accusing her of being vengeful. He allegedly beat her up and pushed her to the wall after which she died of injuries on the spot.

Ambattur police sent the body for post-mortem and arrested Velayutham who has since been remanded in judicial custody.