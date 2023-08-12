ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering his uncle in Madipakkam

August 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly murdered his uncle as the latter repeatedly scolded him.

The police said the victim was identified as D. Kandhaperumal, 62, a native of Panrutti in Cuddalore district. He had been staying at his sister’s house at Ullagaram where his nephew Arjunan also stayed. On Wednesday evening, Arjunan called his relative and informed him that Kandhaperumal died suddenly. His relatives, who rushed to the house, found an injured Kandhaperumal in a pool of blood. The Madipakkam police took up investigation.

On interrogating Arjunan, the police learnt that Kandhaperumal had allegedly picked an argument with him and repeatedly scolded him for not doing any work. In retaliation, he allegedly hit the elderly man on his head with a stick.

The police arrested Arjunan on Saturday and remanded him in judicial custody.

