HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of murdering his uncle in Madipakkam

August 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly murdered his uncle as the latter repeatedly scolded him.

The police said the victim was identified as D. Kandhaperumal, 62, a native of Panrutti in Cuddalore district. He had been staying at his sister’s house at Ullagaram where his nephew Arjunan also stayed. On Wednesday evening, Arjunan called his relative and informed him that Kandhaperumal died suddenly. His relatives, who rushed to the house, found an injured Kandhaperumal in a pool of blood. The Madipakkam police took up investigation.

On interrogating Arjunan, the police learnt that Kandhaperumal had allegedly picked an argument with him and repeatedly scolded him for not doing any work. In retaliation, he allegedly hit the elderly man on his head with a stick.

The police arrested Arjunan on Saturday and remanded him in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.