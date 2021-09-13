Man arrested on charge of murdering his father

CHENNAI

13 September 2021 00:48 IST

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death after he scolded him for his alcohol addiction, in M.G.R. Nagar police station limits.

The police said S. Selvam, 45, of Choolaipallam, had sent out his son Prakash from his home as he came home drunk and had frequent quarrels with his father. On Saturday night, Prakash visited his mother. His father Selvam scolded him. In a fit of rage, Prakash stabbed his father with a knife and fled the scene. Neighbours rushed Selvam to a Government Hospital in K.K. Nagar where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint by his mother, the police arrested Prakash and remanded him to judicial custody.