ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering a fisherman during drunken brawl

July 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old fisherman of Nettukuppam in Ennore was found murdered in the locality on Saturday night.

The police said Ranjith, who was living alone after being separated from his wife in Nettukuppam, was addicted to alcohol. He used to consume liquor along with Govindaraj of the same locality.

On Saturday night, the residents of Nettukuppam were shocked to find the body of Ranjith with his head smashed with a stone near the beach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ennore police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said Govindaraj and Ranjith were consuming alcohol since Saturday morning. The police detained Govindaraj, who confessed to the crime. He told the police that he killed Ranjith as he refused to give him money for buying liquor. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US