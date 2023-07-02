Man arrested on charge of murdering a fisherman during drunken brawl

July 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old fisherman of Nettukuppam in Ennore was found murdered in the locality on Saturday night.

The police said Ranjith, who was living alone after being separated from his wife in Nettukuppam, was addicted to alcohol. He used to consume liquor along with Govindaraj of the same locality.

On Saturday night, the residents of Nettukuppam were shocked to find the body of Ranjith with his head smashed with a stone near the beach.

The Ennore police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said Govindaraj and Ranjith were consuming alcohol since Saturday morning. The police detained Govindaraj, who confessed to the crime. He told the police that he killed Ranjith as he refused to give him money for buying liquor. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

