Man arrested on charge of lifting motorcycle

July 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for lifting a motorcycle parked inside an apartment premises.

The police said Ganesan of Natesan Nagar, Virugambakkam, lodged a complaint that his motorcycle went missing on June 25. On conducting investigation, Crime Wing of Virugambakkam police arrested H. Muthukrishnan of Thoothukudi district for stealing the motorcycle. The stolen motor cycle was seized from him. The police found that seven theft cases were pending against Muthukrishnan.

