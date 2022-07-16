Man arrested on charge of harassing woman doctor for dowry

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 20:28 IST

The doctor alleged that the man cheated her at the time of marrying her in 2020 by posing as an IIT professor and he did not tell her that it was his second marriage

All Woman Police, Ashok Nagar, on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man from Sivaganga for harassing a woman doctor for dowry. The accused was identified as V. Prabakaran, 34, a native of Devakottai. He married the Chennai-based doctor with the consent of her parents in 2020. He claimed that he was a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and took dowry. After the marriage, he used to leave early on the pretext of going to work and return late under the influence of alcohol. He used to physically harass her and had been demanding a house from her parents. In her complaint to the police, the doctor alleged that Prabakaran concealed the fact that he was already married in 2020 and he was not employed as an IIT professor. The police arrested Prabakaran.



