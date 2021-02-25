Man arrested on charge of cheating senior citizens

The accused promised to double money through share and gold futures trading

The Cyber Crime Wing, Adyar, on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man on charge of cheating senior citizens. The accused collected money from them on the pretext of doubling it by investing in share market and gold futures trading.

A 72-year-old resident of Subramaniam Avenue, in Thiruvanmiyur, had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, stating that the accused, Mani, approached him over phone offering good returns through share trading. Believing him, he transferred ₹12,200 into a bank account last November. When he did not hear from Mani after a few days, he realised that he had been cheated.

Another senior citizen residing at Thiruveethiamman Street in Thiruvanmiyur lodged a complaint alleging that Mani had collected ₹39,900 from him for investing in gold futures trading. After the transaction, he was unable to get in touch with the caller.

The complaints were referred to the Cyber Crime Wing for investigation. After analysing call records, the police traced the accused, who was identified as Manikandan of Veeran Azhagumuthu Street in Puzhal. The accused was working with a share trading firm and cheated people for making quick money, said the police.