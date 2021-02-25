Man arrested on charge of cheating senior citizens

The Cyber Crime Wing, Adyar, on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man on charge of cheating senior citizens. The accused collected money from them on the pretext of doubling it by investing in share market and gold futures trading.
A 72-year-old resident of Subramaniam Avenue, in Thiruvanmiyur, had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, stating that the accused, Mani, approached him over phone offering good returns through share trading. Believing him, he transferred ₹12,200 into a bank account last November. When he did not hear from Mani after a few days, he realised that he had been cheated.
Another senior citizen residing at Thiruveethiamman Street in Thiruvanmiyur lodged a complaint alleging that Mani had collected ₹39,900 from him for investing in gold futures trading. After the transaction, he was unable to get in touch with the caller.
The complaints were referred to the Cyber Crime Wing for investigation. After analysing call records, the police traced the accused, who was identified as Manikandan of Veeran Azhagumuthu Street in Puzhal. The accused was working with a share trading firm and cheated people for making quick money, said the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath