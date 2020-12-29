Chennai

Man arrested, nine bicycles recovered

The Thiruvanmiyur police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old youth who allegedly stole high-priced bicycles parked in houses.

Police said Jagannath Naik, 22, from Odisha, was nabbed by a patrolling team in the early hours of Monday.

He was found roaming on a bicycle, which was stolen from a house.

The accused was working as a security guard with a private company in Perungudi and had the habit of stealing high priced cycles in Thiruvanmiyur. Police recovered nine bicycles from him.

