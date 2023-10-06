HamberMenu
Man arrested in Puducherry for cheating woman of 415 sovereigns of gold jewellery

October 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing-I of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man from Puducherry for allegedly cheating a divorced woman of 415 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her.

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that her parents were looking to arrange second marriage for her after her divorce. She then got acquainted with Mohamed Shabhan through WhatsApp. The two got into a relationship and he promised to marry her. Shabhan claimed that the woman’s family was afflicted with an evil spirit and he would solve her family issue through traditional manthra. He induced her to hand over her gold jewellery. She hand over 415 sovereigns of gold jewellery to him over a period of time. But he neither married her nor returned the jewellery.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim woman, the police arrested Mohamed Shaban alias Rahamathullah of Muthialpet, Puducherry, and seized a laptop, three mobiles and a car from him.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had cheated many women in the same manner, said the police.

