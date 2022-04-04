Man arrested in Perungudi under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minor
A 39-year-old resident of Perungudi was arrested in the Guindy All Women Police Station limits for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her in the Guindy All Women Police Station on Saturday. The accused named J. Nandakumar was produced before a judicial magistrate and lodged in prison.
The police said parents of a minor girl residing in Adyar filed a case that the accused had sexually assaulted and impregnated their daughter. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the police team found Nandakumar had sexually abused the girl in the past four months. The accused was arrested under the POCSO Act.
