Chennai

Man arrested in Perungudi under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minor

A 39-year-old resident of Perungudi was arrested in the Guindy All Women Police Station limits for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her in the Guindy All Women Police Station on Saturday. The accused named J. Nandakumar was produced before a judicial magistrate and lodged in prison.

The police said parents of a minor girl residing in Adyar filed a case that the accused had sexually assaulted and impregnated their daughter. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the police team found Nandakumar had sexually abused the girl in the past four months. The accused was arrested under the POCSO Act.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
sexual assault & rape
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2022 12:35:58 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-arrested-in-perungudi-under-pocso-act-for-sexually-assaulting-minor/article65287136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY