Man arrested in online job racket in Chennai

The Tank Factory Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of offering an online job and a lottery prize.

The police said Sandhya, 24, a resident of Kovilpathagai, had lodged a complaint alleging that in May 2022 saw an advertisement on an online portal about a soap-packing job from home for a weekly salary. The advertisement promised a five-year contract and an increase in salary from initial ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 a week. She received job confirmation on WhatsApp from a stranger after paying ₹5,000 as a registration fee.

Later, Ms. Sandhya was informed that she has won ₹60 lakh in a lucky draw. She was asked to pay ₹7.5 lakh as tax in advance for the amount. Ms. Sandhya transferred ₹6 lakh to the fraudster’s bank account after pledging her jewellery and borrowing money from friends. Later, when she enquired about the prize money, the suspect told her that the company had withdrawn the lottery scheme. He asked her to pay ₹5,000 more to return the amount paid as tax.

The Tank Factory police studied the call records and arrested the suspect. He was identified as T. Madankumar, 32, a resident of Tondiarpet. He was working as a delivery boy in a company providing services to food delivery aggregators. He reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation and was remanded in judicial custody.