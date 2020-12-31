Chennai

Man arrested in Hyderabad for theft at sister’s house

The Vadapalani police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly stealing 40 sovereign gold jewellery.

The police said Shobana, 36, of Andavar Nagar, Kodambakkam, lodged a complaint alleging that her brother had stolen 50 sovereign gold and ₹80,000 from her house. As her husband had died, she had gone to her father-in-law’s house while her brother Basheer Ahamed, 45, stayed in the house. He had escaped with gold jewellery and cash.

After investigation, police found her version to be true and traced Ahamed in Hyderabad and recovered 40 sovereigns of gold and ₹40,000 cash from him.

