Man arrested in Chennai for stealing ₹41 lakh from store

November 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the crime took place on the night of October 22; all of the money was recovered from the suspect

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilpauk police on Tuesday arrested a 57-year-old man of Tondiarpet for stealing more than ₹41 lakh from a shop located in Chetpet.  

A senior official of the City Police said G. Jacob operates a wholesale company engaged in the sale of pens on Poonamalee High Road, Kilpauk. When the businessman opened his store on October 24, 2023 after the Vijayadashami holiday, he was shocked to find cash amounting to ₹41 lakh that had been kept in the drawer of his office room, missing.

Based on a complaint, the Kilpauk Police  conducted an investigation and arrested T. Sakthivel, a resident of Sundaram Pillai Nagar 2nd Street, Tondiarpet. The police also recovered the cash.

The police found that Sakthivel was running an iron scrap shop, and had been purchasing old scrap material from Jacob’s company. On the night of October 22, Sakthivel, finding the store locked, entered into the office through the window and, after breaking the desk drawer, stole the cash. 

Sakthivel was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

