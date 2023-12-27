ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Chennai for illegally stocking country crackers

December 27, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the suspect had acquired crackers from Vellore, Ranipet and other places, stocked them at his home, and was selling them in his locality during festivals

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police arrested a catering service provider for allegedly procuring country crackers and stocking them illegally at his house in Nesapakkam, MGR Nagar.

Following the receipt of information, a police team from MGR Nagar went to the man’s house and raided the premises. They seized 20 kg of country crackers and other crackers from his home The man has been identified as G. Selvakumar, 38 who runs a food catering service in Nesapakkam.

Police sources said he had procured the crackers from Vellore, Arcot, Ranipet, Villupuram and Puducherry and stocked them at his house illegally. He had supplied them in MGR Nagar and surrounding areas during festival occasions.

