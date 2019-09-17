Man arrested for vandalism

A 40-year-old man was arrested in T. Nagar after he vandalised cars and windows in an apartment complex, the police said.

The police said, the man trespassed into the complex located on South Boag Road and attempted to enter one of the apartments. On hearing the disturbance, security staff surrounded him. When they cornered him, he attempted to escape by vandalising cars and windows.

When the police tried to arrest the man, he bit off a constable’s finger. He was eventually detained. The suspect was identified as Bal Bhahadur from Assam and said he arrived in the city for a job.

He entered the building as he was tired and wanted to sleep. Investigation is on.