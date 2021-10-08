Man arrested for usurping cars from owners

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 01:26 IST

The Nolambur police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of abetting two travel firm owners to “usurp cars” from owners after receiving them on monthly rental deals after promising higher returns.

The accused was identified as S. Lakshmanan, of Thirumullaivoyal, and worked as a driver in the travel firm. The owners of the firm, Arun and Gowthamraj, are still on the run. The gang had cheated over 30 persons and usurped their cars, the police said.

