Man arrested for throwing bottle filled with petrol on the tech park premises

January 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a 32-year-old mechanical engineer who threw a bottle filled with petrol at the office building of a firm where he worked earlier. The motive for the crime was that he suspected his company had blacklisted him and therefore he was unable to find another job. The police identified the accused as V. Srinivasu, a graduate from the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

The police said on January 14, Srinivasu hurled a plastic bottle filled with petrol at the security booth outside the tech park on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The bottle fell outside the compound and no one was injured. He was caught by the security staff when he tried to repeat this on Thursday.