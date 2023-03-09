ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for throwing a bottle filled with petrol at Tasmac outlet 

March 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for throwing a bottle filled with petrol at a Tasmac outlet after the staff refused to give liquor.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 10.40 p.m. on Wednesday night. The police said the trouble maker Appu alias Kathiravan was short of money but demanded liquor which the staff refused. He threw the bottle filled with petrol at the shop.

The Valasaravakkam police reached the spot and nabbed Appu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US