Man arrested for throwing a bottle filled with petrol at Tasmac outlet 

March 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Valasaravakkam police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for throwing a bottle filled with petrol at a Tasmac outlet after the staff refused to give liquor.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 10.40 p.m. on Wednesday night. The police said the trouble maker Appu alias Kathiravan was short of money but demanded liquor which the staff refused. He threw the bottle filled with petrol at the shop.

The Valasaravakkam police reached the spot and nabbed Appu.

