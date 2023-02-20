HamberMenu
Man arrested for taking gold loan from bank by pledging fake jewellery

February 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Esplanade police have arrested a 33-year-old man for cheating a bank by taking a gold loan of ₹15 lakh by pledging fake jewellery. The police said the accused Harshal Sivaji, 33, of George Town had pledged them in a private bank in Thambu Chetty Street in 2020 and received ₹15 lakh as loan. He failed to pay interest and did not attempt to retrieve the gold jewellery back. Recently, the bank decided to send the jewellery for an auction. The staff were shocked to find that the jewellery merely gold coating and were fake.

