Man arrested for strangulating his wife to death 

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Esplanade Police Station limits for strangulating his wife to death.

The accused was identified as Abdul Rahman, 37, of Budhi Sahib Street. He had married Yashmin, 27, about 10 years ago. She was found dead on Friday and her mother lodged a complaint alleging foul play.

Rahman said his wife might have died of excess dose of sleeping pills. The police sent her body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The post-mortem report indicated strangulation marks on her neck.

During interrogation, Rahman reportedly admitted to strangulating his wife to death as he had suspicion over her fidelity. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.