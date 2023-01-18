ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers

January 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime wing of the Mambalam police have arrested a 32-year-old resident of Kannammapet for stealing two-wheelers in and around Mambalam. The accused was later remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

A police official of Mambalam station said a two-wheeler theft complaint was filed by Jegadeesan of Mayiladuthurai of his two-wheeler parked outside the men’s hostel located in Thukkaram Street of T. Nagar while he was away at his native in December last year.

When Mr. Jegadeesan returned to his hostel on January 7 this year, he was shocked to find the vehicle stolen. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the crime wing of the Mambalam police station identified the accused through the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras fixed in the locality as M. Prabhu residing in A. Block of Subbupillai Thottam of Kannammapet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During investigation, the police personnel found the accused had stolen two-wheelers parked on the pavement or near the hostel premises in Kumaran Nagar and Mambalam. The Mambalam police retrieved four two-wheelers which were stolen by the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US