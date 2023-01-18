Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers

January 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Crime wing of the Mambalam police have arrested a 32-year-old resident of Kannammapet for stealing two-wheelers in and around Mambalam. The accused was later remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

A police official of Mambalam station said a two-wheeler theft complaint was filed by Jegadeesan of Mayiladuthurai of his two-wheeler parked outside the men’s hostel located in Thukkaram Street of T. Nagar while he was away at his native in December last year.

When Mr. Jegadeesan returned to his hostel on January 7 this year, he was shocked to find the vehicle stolen. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the crime wing of the Mambalam police station identified the accused through the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras fixed in the locality as M. Prabhu residing in A. Block of Subbupillai Thottam of Kannammapet.

During investigation, the police personnel found the accused had stolen two-wheelers parked on the pavement or near the hostel premises in Kumaran Nagar and Mambalam. The Mambalam police retrieved four two-wheelers which were stolen by the accused.