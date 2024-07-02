ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers in Puzhal

Published - July 02, 2024 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police recover engines and 14 two-wheeler chassis from him

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old suspect for allegedly stealing two-wheelers in Puzhal and recovered engines and 14 chassis of two-wheelers from him.

The police identified the suspect as M. Murugan of Andal Nagar in Red Hills. He was arrested based on a complaint from P. Murugavel, 62, of Kolathur, whose two-wheeler was stolen from the fish market in Kavangarai in Puzhal on June 1.

After examining the closed-circuit television camera footage near the spot, the police identified Murugan as the suspect and arrested him. Investigation revealed that he worked as a mechanic and stole two-wheelers in Puzhal and nearby areas to sell their parts.

