Man arrested for stealing money from DMK functionary

15 January 2022 23:59 IST

A 52-year-old man, who allegedly stole ₹1 lakh from a DMK party functionary, was arrested in Ice House police station limits on Saturday.

The police said a functionwas organised for the DMK functionaries atChepauk- Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin’s office on Wednesday. While the function was on, a person stole ₹1 lakh from Venkatesan, a party functionary, and escaped.The police traced the suspect based on the CCTV footage and recovered the cash. The accused was identified as Baskar of Old Washermenpet. He is allegedly involved in three other cases of theft in Washermenpet, Egmore and Teynampet.

