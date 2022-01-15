Chennai

Man arrested for stealing money from DMK functionary

A 52-year-old man, who allegedly stole ₹1 lakh from a DMK party functionary, was arrested in Ice House police station limits on Saturday.

The police said a functionwas organised for the DMK functionaries atChepauk- Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin’s office on Wednesday. While the function was on, a person stole ₹1 lakh from Venkatesan, a party functionary, and escaped.The police traced the suspect based on the CCTV footage and recovered the cash. The accused was identified as Baskar of Old Washermenpet. He is allegedly involved in three other cases of theft in Washermenpet, Egmore and Teynampet.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2022 1:04:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-arrested-for-stealing-money-from-dmk-functionary/article38275934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY